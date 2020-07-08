1/1
Pawlyna (Krawiec) REGULA
REGULA - Pawlyna
(nee Krawiec)
July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wasyl Regula; devoted mother of Anna (Myron) Prystajko and Luba (late Al) Pfeiffer; loving grandmother of Melanie (Andri) Chwesik, Myron Prystajko, Lana (michael) Pace and jenny (Sean) Nowadly; cherised great-grandmother of Jacob, Tyler, Aleksandr and Alana; dearest sister of the late Sophie Krawiec, Tekla Moczerniak, and Anna Bublyk; special aunt of John Riszko; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Family will be present 3-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (Corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Panachyda Service will be held at 7 PM, Wednesday. Funeral Service will be held Thursday 11 AM, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 308 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo. Please assemble in church. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 8, 2020.
