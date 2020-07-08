REGULA - Pawlyna
(nee Krawiec)
July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wasyl Regula; devoted mother of Anna (Myron) Prystajko and Luba (late Al) Pfeiffer; loving grandmother of Melanie (Andri) Chwesik, Myron Prystajko, Lana (michael) Pace and jenny (Sean) Nowadly; cherised great-grandmother of Jacob, Tyler, Aleksandr and Alana; dearest sister of the late Sophie Krawiec, Tekla Moczerniak, and Anna Bublyk; special aunt of John Riszko; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Family will be present 3-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (Corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Panachyda Service will be held at 7 PM, Wednesday. Funeral Service will be held Thursday 11 AM, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 308 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo. Please assemble in church. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com