Pearle L. (Lees) DELAHUNT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pearle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELAHUNT - Pearle L. (nee Lees) At 100 years, of Kenmore, June 19, 2020. Wife of the late James G. Delahunt; mother of the late James L. (Marjorie) and the late Daniel L. Delahunt; loving grandmother of Timothy (Stacey) Delahunt and Christy (Brian) Stevens; great-grandmother of Charles and Erin Delahunt, Andrew and Ethyn Niziol; sister of Audrey (late William) Floud and the late Marion Lees; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, 5-7 PM at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Please be mindful of required face covers, social distancing and capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Memorials to Beachwood-Blocher Foundation, 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY 14068, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1713
(716) 873-4774
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved