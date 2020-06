DELAHUNT - Pearle L. (nee Lees) At 100 years, of Kenmore, June 19, 2020. Wife of the late James G. Delahunt; mother of the late James L. (Marjorie) and the late Daniel L. Delahunt; loving grandmother of Timothy (Stacey) Delahunt and Christy (Brian) Stevens; great-grandmother of Charles and Erin Delahunt, Andrew and Ethyn Niziol; sister of Audrey (late William) Floud and the late Marion Lees; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, 5-7 PM at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Please be mindful of required face covers, social distancing and capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Memorials to Beachwood-Blocher Foundation, 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY 14068, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com