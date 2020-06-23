Pedro SALAS

SALAS - Pedro Of Buffalo, NY and Riverview, FL, entered into rest June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Ana M. (nee Lopez) Salas; devoted father of Mariana â€œMimiâ€� Salas, Pedro J. â€œPJâ€� Salas and Michael Salas; cherished grandfather of Nicholas Caracciolo, Mariana Penna and Alexander Salas; loving son of the late Ignacio and Maria Salas; dear brother of Arturo (Amparo) Salas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 9:30 AM. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Williamsville, NY. Mr. Salas was an U.S. Army veteran. Pursuant to the â€œunpausingâ€� NYS Guidelines, 25% occupancy will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.