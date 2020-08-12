1/1
Peter A. WALTER
WALTER - Peter A.
Of Boston, NY, entered into rest August 8, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Huber) Walter; son of the late Joseph E. and Frances (Graefeld) Walter; dearest father of the late Marlene (nee Walter) Wiles, Lisa M. (Kent) Schmid, Peter J. (Carla) Walter, Christopher T. (Allison) Walter and Mary E. (Shawn) Vanslyke; grandfather of Jacob, Samuel, Maria, Charles, Martha, Christina, Caroline, Cate, Jennifer, Christopher, Jeffrey, Leif, Lily and Andrew; survived by brother, John (Janice) Walter; sister, Emilie (Thomas) Ring; sister-in-law, Margaret and brother-in-law, John; predeceased by brothers, Joseph, Richard, James and David; sisters, Marie and Judy. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, August 14, 2020, at 10 AM, in St. John the Baptist RC Church, Boston, NY. Facial coverings are required and social distancing practices will be in effect. Mr. Walter was a retired Buffalo Police Officer and Union Brick Layer. Memorials may be made to either the Boston Lions Club or Patchin Volunteer Fire Company. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY 14006
(716) 549-1100
