Peter C. "Pete" KERR
KERR - Peter C. "Pete"
Age 76, of Buffalo passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Born October 8, 1943, in Champaign, IL, he was the son of Mary Virginia Sawyer Kerr and the late Canby Kerr. Raised in the Syracuse area, Pete received his Bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College and his Master's degree from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. His first job took him to Buffalo and he fell in love with the city. For over 50 years he worked in the Buffalo television industry, originally with ABC and later with PBS. Pete was passionate in his work, as television was his life. He was well known and loved by all who knew him and especially enjoyed his weekend trips to Syracuse to visit his mother. He is survived by his mother, Mary Virginia Kerr of Baldwinsville; his sister, Toni Bowman of Baldwinsville; his brother, David (Dolores) Kerr of Reston, VA; six nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and great-nephews. Pete was predeceased by his brother, James Kerr. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Private entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum in DeWitt. Arrangements are with FAIRCHILD & MEECH DeWITT CHAPEL. To express sympathy, please visit fairchildmeech.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
