Wiggins - Peter D.

Peter David Wiggins, 57, of Syracuse, passed away Saturday, August 8. Born in Buffalo, he lived most of his life in the Syracuse area. Peter was predeceased by his parents, William and Gladys Wiggins; surviving are his sisters, Cheryl (Peter) Buechi of Cheektowaga and Janine (Jay) Hunt-Jackson of Lockport; brothers, Thomas (Tina) Wiggins of Leicester and Charles (Linda O'Neill) Wiggins of Ilion; aunt, Esther (John) Weeks and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will take place when it is safe to do so due to COVID-19. Peter will be laid to rest in Acacia Park Cemetery, North Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to L'Arche Group Home, 920 Spencer St., Syracuse, NY 13204.







