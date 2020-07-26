1/1
Peter E. SCHWABL
SCHWABL - Peter E.
1943 - 2020. Loving husband of Lois (Borst) Schwabl; brother of Mary (Richard) Barber; beloved uncle of Dave (Melissa), Todd (Jennifer) Barber and families; brother-in-law of George (late Jeanine), Robert (Karen), and Richard (Claudia) Borst and families. Pete lost a hard fought battle with cancer on July 16. He lived a great life surrounded by those that loved him. His life was framed by family, close friendships, hard work, and enthusiastic love for life. After graduating from Maryvale High School in 1961, attending RPI and UB, he had a 32 year career with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation. He retired from the company as plant superintendent of the power generating plant, Dunkirk, NY. Pete loved the outdoors and was a great sportsman. He was an avid boater, received his captain's license, and served as the commodore of the Buffalo Launch Club, where he was granted lifetime membership for his service. He loved going fast and competing. Earlier in life he built and raced dragsters and later became a BMW race car instructor and racer. He was a nationally known skeet shooter and bird hunter, ducks unlimited supporter, woodworking craftsman, and Buffalo Bison and Sabres Booster. He cherished hunting with his dogs and his lifelong friends. If it was a competition, he won it; if it was broken, he fixed it; if it was a problem, he solved it. Pete was the strongest, the smartest and the most loyal man any of us knew. What Pete loved most was spending time with his beloved wife of 32 years, Lois, and both of their families, especially during the Christmas Season. Unfortunately, due to COVID challenges, a traditional wake is not planned. The family will lay Pete's remains at Lakeside Cemetery with a private service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Pete's name to the American Cancer Society, or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
