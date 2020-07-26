MOZIAK - Peter J.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Thomas) Moziak; devoted father of Michalina Anne Moziak and Katherine (Jason) Dragoo; cherished grandfather of Zachary, Carolyn, Garin and Evan; fond uncle of Mark and Brian. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday, August 1st, from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Peter was a US Army Veteran. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com