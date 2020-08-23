1/1
Peter J. ROMANO Sr.
ROMANO - Peter J., Sr.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (nee Nazarian) Romano; devoted father of Rose (Charles) Abramo, Joanna Romano and Peter (Colleen) Romano, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Jessica (Colin) Henry, Charles (Yarel) Abramo, Vincent (fiancée Melanie Ruble Brenner) Romano, Marissa (Kevin) Bunce and Samuel Romano; adored great-grandfather of Mason, Nicholas and Chase; dear brother of Anthony (Carol), the late James (late Rose) and the late Salvatore Romano; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in Mr. Romano's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or online at www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving. Arrangements by JOSEPH SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
