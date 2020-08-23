ROMANO - Peter J., Sr.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (nee Nazarian) Romano; devoted father of Rose (Charles) Abramo, Joanna Romano and Peter (Colleen) Romano, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Jessica (Colin) Henry, Charles (Yarel) Abramo, Vincent (fiancée Melanie Ruble Brenner) Romano, Marissa (Kevin) Bunce and Samuel Romano; adored great-grandfather of Mason, Nicholas and Chase; dear brother of Anthony (Carol), the late James (late Rose) and the late Salvatore Romano; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in Mr. Romano's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or online at www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving
. Arrangements by JOSEPH SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com