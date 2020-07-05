HABSCHIED - Peter O.
June 27, 2020. Loving father of Peter A. (Alice), Matthew (Michelle) and the late Kelley Habschied; devoted grandfather of Myriana, Sage, Sierra, Thomas and Chloe; beloved son of the late William R. and Gladys Habschied; dear brother of William C., Dawn (Anne) and Todd R. Habschied; cherished great-uncle of Bronson. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, July 7th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org/westernny
).Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
.