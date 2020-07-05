1/
Peter O. HABSCHIED
HABSCHIED - Peter O.
June 27, 2020. Loving father of Peter A. (Alice), Matthew (Michelle) and the late Kelley Habschied; devoted grandfather of Myriana, Sage, Sierra, Thomas and Chloe; beloved son of the late William R. and Gladys Habschied; dear brother of William C., Dawn (Anne) and Todd R. Habschied; cherished great-uncle of Bronson. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, July 7th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org/westernny).Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
