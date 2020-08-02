BUCHHEIT - Peter Paul

Of Kenmore, NY, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. He was born June 30, 1942 to the late Paul and Betty (Bye) Buchheit. Peter graduated from Canisius High School and attended the University of Kentucky, where he was an Honor Guard with the ROTC and marched at the funeral of President John F. Kennedy. He retired as Vice President of his father's company, Struebing & Buchheit in 1995. Surviving Peter is his daughter Carla Buchheit (Jon Kagels) of Zanesville, IN, and his two sons, Jon (Robin) Buchheit of Sealy, TX and Marc Buchheit also of Sealy, TX, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Peter is also survived by a brother, Charles (Karen) Buchheit of Lockport and a sister, Karen Buchheit of East Amherst. He was predeceased by two sisters, Kathy (Joe) Mead of Belmont, NY and Mary (Paul) Eichinger of Lockport. Peter was previously married to Sue (Hufnagel) Ryan, who has predeceased him. In addition, he leaves behind his dear friend, Stephanie Brunner. The family would appreciate memorial donations in Peter's name to Kenmore Mercy Continuing Care Foundation, 565 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220.







