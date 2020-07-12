UPDIKE - Peter S.

Age 84, a longtime Amherst and Williamsville resident, died June 20th, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Rome, NY, graduated from Rome Free Academy, attended Norwich University and graduated from Bucknell University in 1959. He had a 43 year career with Revere Copper Products as National Sales Manager. In his earlier years, he was highly active with youth activities and was integral in forming the Amherst Hockey League, leading him to be the first inductee in the Amherst Hockey Hall of Fame. His interests and hobbies included fly fishing, upland game and duck hunting, skiing, fishing, golf, gardening, wine making and spending over 35 summers, with extended family and many close friends, at Canadian cottages. He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn; and survived by his three children, P. Fritz Updike of Buffalo, Todd Updike of Lafayette, CO., and Christine Updike of Tarpon Springs, FL; as well as four beloved grandchildren. Peter truly lived life to the fullest and donated his body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program to further the understanding of Parkinson's disease and other medical issues. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.







