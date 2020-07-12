1/1
Peter S. UPDIKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
UPDIKE - Peter S.
Age 84, a longtime Amherst and Williamsville resident, died June 20th, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Rome, NY, graduated from Rome Free Academy, attended Norwich University and graduated from Bucknell University in 1959. He had a 43 year career with Revere Copper Products as National Sales Manager. In his earlier years, he was highly active with youth activities and was integral in forming the Amherst Hockey League, leading him to be the first inductee in the Amherst Hockey Hall of Fame. His interests and hobbies included fly fishing, upland game and duck hunting, skiing, fishing, golf, gardening, wine making and spending over 35 summers, with extended family and many close friends, at Canadian cottages. He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn; and survived by his three children, P. Fritz Updike of Buffalo, Todd Updike of Lafayette, CO., and Christine Updike of Tarpon Springs, FL; as well as four beloved grandchildren. Peter truly lived life to the fullest and donated his body to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program to further the understanding of Parkinson's disease and other medical issues. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved