REBMANN - Philip H.
Of Darien Center, NY, July 20, 2020. Loving companion of Cathy Congdon; dear father of Wayne (Rene) Rebmann and the late Mark (Michele) Rebmann; son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth Rebmann; grandfather of Mark and Alexandrea (Cameron Walker) Rebmann; step-father of Don Congdon, Tim Congdon and the late Debee Archer; step-grandfather and great-grandfather to many; brother of Geraldine (late George) Matre, Ann (Joseph) Morin, Norman (Claire) Raymond, Nancy (James ) Allegretto, Patricia Begiers and the late Donald (late Diane) Rebmann and Sandra (Mike Masurkiewicz) Hinsken; son-in-law of Dorothy and the late Alfred Wasielewski; brother-in-law of Al (Shirley) Wasielewski and Shirley (Jack) Yaeger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Phil was the owner of Rebmann Roofing and was a devout Christian who helped many. He was a longtime member of AA. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com