Philip H. REBMANN
1944 - 2020
REBMANN - Philip H.
Of Darien Center, NY, July 20, 2020. Loving companion of Cathy Congdon; dear father of Wayne (Rene) Rebmann and the late Mark (Michele) Rebmann; son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth Rebmann; grandfather of Mark and Alexandrea (Cameron Walker) Rebmann; step-father of Don Congdon, Tim Congdon and the late Debee Archer; step-grandfather and great-grandfather to many; brother of Geraldine (late George) Matre, Ann (Joseph) Morin, Norman (Claire) Raymond, Nancy (James ) Allegretto, Patricia Begiers and the late Donald (late Diane) Rebmann and Sandra (Mike Masurkiewicz) Hinsken; son-in-law of Dorothy and the late Alfred Wasielewski; brother-in-law of Al (Shirley) Wasielewski and Shirley (Jack) Yaeger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Phil was the owner of Rebmann Roofing and was a devout Christian who helped many. He was a longtime member of AA. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY 14004
(716) 937-7411
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
So very sorry to Pat and her family for the loss of their brother. I use to babysit Phil and Linda's boys back in the 60's. My thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Lois Ingalsbe
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Phil's passing. I will remember him by his infectious laugh...Rest well Phil. Condolences to his family.
Paula Martinez
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.love and prayers Pat Lynch cousin
Pat Lynch
Family
July 21, 2020
Phil was a good friend of my father's Paul Greiner. I can still hear is funny laugh.
Julie Merle
julie merle
Friend
July 21, 2020
RiP..Our thoughts are with you all, sorry for your loss. Herbie and Cindy Froebel
Cindy Froebel
Friend
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Judith Heineman
July 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Will pray for the family and hope God can comfort you all during this time.
Robin Neyman
July 20, 2020
Love you Phil. Thank you for being a goid man to my mom
Don Congdon
Family
