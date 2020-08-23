SAVAGE - Philip S., Jr.
November 4, 1924 - August 15, 2020. A successful business owner, ardent sailor and sportsman, world traveler and a wine connoisseur. Philip S. Savage Jr., lived a long, full and fortunate life. A resident of Palm Beach, Florida and Point Abino, Ontario, he died peacefully at his home in West Palm Beach, at the age of 95 years. Born in Buffalo, New York, Mr. Savage graduated from Amherst High School, in Amherst, New York and attended Purdue University, before joining the US Army during WWII. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division 505 Parachute Infantry, in France, Belgium and Germany, he also fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Mr. Savage joined McCallum Bronze in Buffalo, in 1948, after graduating from Purdue University with a degree in metallurgical engineering. In 1961, he became owner, President and General Manager. In 1969 the firm merged with Frontier Bronze of Niagara Falls, New York, where he was co-owner and Vice President, until he retired in 1980. An avid sailor, Mr. Savage enjoyed racing boats on the Great Lakes and in Florida. He spent his summers on the Canadian shore of Lake Erie and was a past Commodore and 74-year member of the Buffalo Canoe Club. He was also a member of the Buffalo Yacht Club and the Buffalo Club. Mr. Savage enjoyed hunting and fishing, traveling to northern Canada on fishing trips and traveling to Scotland, to hunt grouse and pheasant. A world traveler, he safaried in Africa, sailed in the eastern Mediterranean and cruised the Baltic. After his retirement Mr. Savage moved to Florida, where he became a 40-year resident of Palm Beach. There he continued to enjoy boating and was a past commodore of the Manalapan Yacht Club and member of the Sailfish Club. Throughout his life, he savored a glass of red Bordeaux and was a member of the International Wine and Food Society of Palm Beach. His interest made him an early proponent of the emerging wine industry in Niagara-on-the-Lake and took him on multiple trips to tour vineyards and wineries in France, California and Oregon. Husband of the late Nancy Watson Savage; he is survived by his children, P. Kent (Gretchen) Savage, Anne (George) Bergantz and Thomas W. (Gail) Savage; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and his longtime friend and companion, Katherine (Kaki) Paty Martin, of West Palm Beach. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. A private Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Trustbridge Hospice Foundation of Palm Beach County, or a charity of your choice
.