WEKENMANN - Phillip F. Age 76, of North Tonawanda, June 23, 2020, in Niagara Hospice House, following a courageous fight with cancer. Phillip enjoyed life with his family right to the end. He is a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, serving proudly from 1962-1966. He was deployed during the Cuban Missile Crisis and traveled much of the world with the Marine Corp. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. He retired from the Ford Motor Company in 2002, after 30 years of service. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, he was an exceptional craftsman and he was dedicated to the well-being of his family. He was the son of the late John and Gloria (Crowe) Wekenmann; beloved husband of Sharon (Williams) Wekenmann for over 57 years; dear father of Phillip A. (Noelle), Paul A., and Peter A. (Paulette); grandfather of Anthony, Lauren, Lindsey, Stacey, Corey, Katey, Caley, Andrea, Avery, Aubrey, Noelle, and Pierce; great-grandfather of Robert, Owen, Arya and Benjamin; brother of Jane and James Wekenmann and the late John and Ronald Wekenmann; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda on Friday from 2-6 PM. Military Honors will be presented at 5:30 PM. Funeral services will be held privately. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Coviod-19 pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice House. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.
