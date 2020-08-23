BRACKETT - Phillip W. "Joe"
Of Batavia, NY, died peacefully at Premier Genesee Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, in Batavia, NY, at the age of 82. He is survived by his children, Sharon Brackett of Baltimore, MD and Jeffrey Brackett and wife, Marcy of Webster, NY; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, and Erica Brackett of Webster, NY and Steven Brackett of Baltimore, MD and Jessica Brackett of Laurel, MD; sister Donna Hatcher of Akron, NY. His wife Doris preceded him in death in 2017. Joe was born on February 2nd, 1938, in Akron, NY, to Wilbur and Gladys Brackett. He graduated from Akron Central School in 1956. Following high school, Joe found himself working as an orderly at Genesee Memorial Hospital where he met his future wife, Doris, a nurse. They were married in Batavia, NY in 1960. Leaving the hospital in the early 1960's, Joe then worked for many years at McAlpine-Barton, and later Charles Men's Shop in Batavia until his retirement. In that role he dressed and outfitted many people from around Western NY who would seek him out for his keen eye on professional attire. Even after retirement he could be found still working at the store around holiday times, and for many years, designed and laid out the store windows. Always having a creative spirit, you would find him with projects like painted birdhouses or colorful drawings. In his retirement he became known for crocheting hundreds of winter caps and donating them to charities like the Salvation Army or Community Action of Orleans & Genesee. Joe was a kind, generous, and gentle soul who loved everybody he met. He often said if you cannot say something nice about somebody then say nothing at all. We will all miss him greatly. Due to COVID-19 concerns a private memorial service will be held on August 27th, 2020, at the Ross Funeral Home, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY 14001, with interment in a private ceremony at the Pioneer Cemetery in Akron, NY, immediately following the service. Pastor Bobby Dean will officiate the ceremony. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you please send donations to the Community Action of Orleans & Genesee. Donations should be made out to Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, 5073 Clinton Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020, or online (https://www.justgiving.com/forleansandgeneseeinceseeinc
). Please reference "In memory of Joe Brackett" on your check. Arrangements were made by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Please visit www.rossakron.com