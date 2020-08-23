1/1
Phillip W. "Joe" BRACKETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRACKETT - Phillip W. "Joe"
Of Batavia, NY, died peacefully at Premier Genesee Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, in Batavia, NY, at the age of 82. He is survived by his children, Sharon Brackett of Baltimore, MD and Jeffrey Brackett and wife, Marcy of Webster, NY; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, and Erica Brackett of Webster, NY and Steven Brackett of Baltimore, MD and Jessica Brackett of Laurel, MD; sister Donna Hatcher of Akron, NY. His wife Doris preceded him in death in 2017. Joe was born on February 2nd, 1938, in Akron, NY, to Wilbur and Gladys Brackett. He graduated from Akron Central School in 1956. Following high school, Joe found himself working as an orderly at Genesee Memorial Hospital where he met his future wife, Doris, a nurse. They were married in Batavia, NY in 1960. Leaving the hospital in the early 1960's, Joe then worked for many years at McAlpine-Barton, and later Charles Men's Shop in Batavia until his retirement. In that role he dressed and outfitted many people from around Western NY who would seek him out for his keen eye on professional attire. Even after retirement he could be found still working at the store around holiday times, and for many years, designed and laid out the store windows. Always having a creative spirit, you would find him with projects like painted birdhouses or colorful drawings. In his retirement he became known for crocheting hundreds of winter caps and donating them to charities like the Salvation Army or Community Action of Orleans & Genesee. Joe was a kind, generous, and gentle soul who loved everybody he met. He often said if you cannot say something nice about somebody then say nothing at all. We will all miss him greatly. Due to COVID-19 concerns a private memorial service will be held on August 27th, 2020, at the Ross Funeral Home, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY 14001, with interment in a private ceremony at the Pioneer Cemetery in Akron, NY, immediately following the service. Pastor Bobby Dean will officiate the ceremony. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you please send donations to the Community Action of Orleans & Genesee. Donations should be made out to Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, 5073 Clinton Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020, or online (https://www.justgiving.com/forleansandgeneseeinceseeinc). Please reference "In memory of Joe Brackett" on your check. Arrangements were made by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Please visit www.rossakron.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave
Akron, NY 14001
716-542-7700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved