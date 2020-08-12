IANNI - Philomena "Manette" (nee Colarusso)
August 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John P. Ianni Sr.; dear mother of John Jr. (Joanne), Richard (Lia), Cynthia (Louis) Horvath, Paul (Lynn) Ianni, and Susan (James) Vaccaro; loving grandmother of Kimberly Kosakiwski, Michael (Gill) Horvath, Louis (Erin) Horvath, Kathleen "Katie" (Bryan) Awery, Angelica (Jake) Eggleston, Amanda (Ben) Pearce and Jaclyn Vaccaro; great-grandmother of Kasey, Abel, Edward and Jane; sister of Joseph (Dolores) Colarusso, Theresa (late Norman) Walawender and the late Angela (late Frank) Ballachino, Nicholas (late Marie) Colarusso and Christina (late Kenneth) Kick. Friends may call Thursday, 4-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, at 9 AM, at St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret's Church. Manette, along with her late husband, owned John's Easy Street Pub in N. Tonawanda during the eighties. Face mask and social distancing required during visitation hours. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com