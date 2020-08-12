1/
Philomena "Manette" (Colarusso) IANNI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philomena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IANNI - Philomena "Manette" (nee Colarusso)
August 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John P. Ianni Sr.; dear mother of John Jr. (Joanne), Richard (Lia), Cynthia (Louis) Horvath, Paul (Lynn) Ianni, and Susan (James) Vaccaro; loving grandmother of Kimberly Kosakiwski, Michael (Gill) Horvath, Louis (Erin) Horvath, Kathleen "Katie" (Bryan) Awery, Angelica (Jake) Eggleston, Amanda (Ben) Pearce and Jaclyn Vaccaro; great-grandmother of Kasey, Abel, Edward and Jane; sister of Joseph (Dolores) Colarusso, Theresa (late Norman) Walawender and the late Angela (late Frank) Ballachino, Nicholas (late Marie) Colarusso and Christina (late Kenneth) Kick. Friends may call Thursday, 4-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, at 9 AM, at St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret's Church. Manette, along with her late husband, owned John's Easy Street Pub in N. Tonawanda during the eighties. Face mask and social distancing required during visitation hours. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1723
(716) 877-7979
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved