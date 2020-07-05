HANANIA - Phoebe
(nee Shihadi)
July 1, 2020, beloved wife of the late Isa Jacob Hanania; beloved mother of Amal (Nabeel) Ziadi, Jacob (Kim) Hanania, Susan (Stephen) Gorski, Violet (Jeffrey) Ulrich and Sylvia (Timothy) Skowronski; loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Jamil (Dorothy) Ziadeh, Michael Shihadi, Evon (the late Ibrahim) Saah, Julia (Salem) Habash, Clemance (George) Nassar and the late George Ziadeh and Georgette Shihadi; sister-in-law of Rose Ziadi; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A visitation was held privately at the convenience of the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10 AM, at Annunciation Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful of the NYS guidance. Observing using masks and social distancing is required for the Church Services. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by The DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Please share online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com