1/1
Phoebe (Shihadi) HANANIA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phoebe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANANIA - Phoebe
(nee Shihadi)
July 1, 2020, beloved wife of the late Isa Jacob Hanania; beloved mother of Amal (Nabeel) Ziadi, Jacob (Kim) Hanania, Susan (Stephen) Gorski, Violet (Jeffrey) Ulrich and Sylvia (Timothy) Skowronski; loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Jamil (Dorothy) Ziadeh, Michael Shihadi, Evon (the late Ibrahim) Saah, Julia (Salem) Habash, Clemance (George) Nassar and the late George Ziadeh and Georgette Shihadi; sister-in-law of Rose Ziadi; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A visitation was held privately at the convenience of the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10 AM, at Annunciation Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful of the NYS guidance. Observing using masks and social distancing is required for the Church Services. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by The DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Please share online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved