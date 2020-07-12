KRAUSE - Phyllis B.
(nee Niziurski)
July 4, 2020; dear daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria Niziurski; loving wife of the late Eugene Krause; mother of Deborah (Ray) Yohannes, late Michael Krause, late Christopher (Carol) Krause, Christine (Dennis) Lease and Antoinette (John) Kegelmyer; sister of the late Stella Wiertel, late Walter, John, Leo, Marion and Joseph Niziurski; survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; also survived by lifelong friends; Private Mass held at Queen of Angels Parish; Phyllis was Past President and Chaplain of Matthew Glab Woman's Auxilliary and Treasurer of S.O.A.R.; donations may be made in Phyllis's name to the American Heart Association
