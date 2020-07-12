KISSEL - Phyllis J. (nee DiLapo)
Of South Buffalo, NY, July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Kissel; dearest mother of Kim M. (Mark) Hehir and Deborah A. Kissel; grandmother of Kristian Jozak, Lacey Jozak (fiance Kyle Heerdt), and the late Matthew Pragel; great-grandmother of Milena R. Heerdt; daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Carpenter) DiLapo. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com