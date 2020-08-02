FLINT - R. Warren

Died on July 17, 2020, in his home in New Orleans, LA, surrounded by his immediate family. He led a prominent life throughout the United States and internationally doing the scientific work he loved. He and his wife, Nancy, most recently lived for 4 years in Riversdale, Stann Creek, Belize. Dr. Flint was a graduate of University of California, Davis, (1975) obtaining a Ph.D. in Ecology. He graduated from Long Island University (M.S. 1971), Canisius College (B.S.), Buffalo, NY (1968), and Eden High School, Eden, NY (1964), where he was inducted into the Eden Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame. Warren Flint's ancestry is prominent in the Town of Eden, NY, where his mother, Marjorie Ryther Murphy and his five siblings grew up with their extensive family and friends. He will be interred at the Eden Cemetery with his son, C. Michael Flint, LT (ret.), USN, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Flint, his daughter, Danielle Hardt (Austin, TX) and his son, Tim DeLue, (Austin, TX); also surviving are his brothers, Michael Murphy (Portland, OR) and Sean Murphy (Chicago, IL.), his sister, Cathy Murphy Gailmor (Lake Elmore, VT), and his cousin, Pamela Savage Roglich (Chicago, IL.). He also was the brother of Melanie Murphy Luongo and Sharon Murphy Gramajo who predeceased him. Warren loved Buffalo, NY, having returned several times through his career (University at Buffalo, Buffalo State College). His wife, Nancy, graduated from D'Youville College (BSN, 1970). He loved his travels and life experiences. And he loved his family and friends. Ron (Warren) was well loved and will be missed.







