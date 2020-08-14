1/1
Rafael MONGE MOLINA
MONGE MOLINA - Rafael
Of Lackawanna; entered into rest August 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Eladia Cruz Molina; devoted father of Maryann Monge, Nirza Berry, Noelia Monge, Rafael, Jr. (Tanja) Monge and Pedro Monge; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren; adored great-grandfather of eight great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Pedro and Ana Monge Rivera; dear brother of Carmen Perieda, Miguel Angel Molina, Pedro (Zoila) Monge, Myrna DeJesus, Israel (Elba) Monge, Ana G. (Narciso) Rodriguez, Margarita Monge and Iris Monge; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, from 1-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 10:00 o'clock. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 14, 2020.
