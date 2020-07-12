MISKINES - Raymond A.
July 10, 2020, age 86. Devoted husband of Mary Ann (nee Cislo) Miskines for 58 years; loving father of Laura (Gordon) Walton, Raymond (fiancee Jennifer Banks) Miskines, and James (Linda) Miskines; cherished grandfather of Alex, John, Katherine, Charles, Julia, Anthony, Genevieve, Rebecca, and Arthur; dearest brother of Robert (late Betty) Miskines, and Beverly (late James) Yudiski. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Tuesday, at 10:30 AM, to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY. Please assemble at church. Will be broadcasted online at https://www.stgregs.org/
. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Raymond's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or St. Gregory the Great Church. Raymond was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences on Raymond's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com