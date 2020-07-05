CUEVAS - Raymond Daniel

Entered into rest June 20, 2020 at age 89. Son of the late Rudolph and late Concetta (Russillo) Cuevas; former husband of the late Lucille (Tarquini) Cuevas; husband of Janet (Kennedy) Cuevas; loving father of Kim Cuevas, Carla (James) Baran, Merisa Cuevas and Desiree (Nate) Fairchild; grandfather of eight grandchildren; dear brother of the late Rudolph A. Jr., late Felix "Phil" and late Anthony Cuevas. Survived by dear brother Peter (Susan) Cuevas. Mr. Cuevas was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, USS Minotaur, ARL-15. Raymond has donated his body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. He was the past owner of Ray's Gay 90's Barber Shop and Ray's Antique Tavern, both located for many years at Bailey and Stockbridge Avenue, Buffalo. During his retirement years, Ray enjoyed viewing the sunsets at Point Breeze, Turtle Joe's Sand Bar and Mickey Rats Beach Club from his Angola-on-the-Lake residence. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Christ The King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, (off Main Street) Snyder, New York, on Saturday, July 18th, 2020, at 9:30 AM.







