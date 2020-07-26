DiPasquale - Raymond F.
July 22, 2020 of Cheektowaga, NY. Husband of Connie (nee Cammisa) DiPasquale; father of Gina, Derek (Amy), and Christa DiPasquale; brother of late John (late Darlene) DiPasquale; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church on Tuesday at 12 PM. No prior visitation. In keeping with safety and health of family and friends, please wear appropriate facial coverings and practice social distancing. Capacity restrictions of 33% occupancy of the church are in place. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 674-5776. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel Preservation Fund. Online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com