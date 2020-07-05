1/1
Raymond F. KREMPA
KREMPA - Raymond F.
Of Williamsville, NY. June 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Joan Rodems for 65 years; loving father of Gary, Cheryl (Jim) Cudney, Joseph (Susana) and John (Kimberly) Krempa; cherished grandfather of nine, loving great-grandfather of 14 and dearest great-great-grandfather of two; brother of Robert (Cindy), Maryann (Chuck) Snyder and the late Andrew and Louis Krempa. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Sacred Heart RC Church, Bowmansville. Date and time to be announced. Ray was a retiree of Teamsters Local #449. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. www.denglerrobertsperna.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
