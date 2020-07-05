KREMPA - Raymond F.
Of Williamsville, NY. June 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Joan Rodems for 65 years; loving father of Gary, Cheryl (Jim) Cudney, Joseph (Susana) and John (Kimberly) Krempa; cherished grandfather of nine, loving great-grandfather of 14 and dearest great-great-grandfather of two; brother of Robert (Cindy), Maryann (Chuck) Snyder and the late Andrew and Louis Krempa. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Sacred Heart RC Church, Bowmansville. Date and time to be announced. Ray was a retiree of Teamsters Local #449. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
