PETERSON - Raymond

George II

Born September 27, 1952, in Chicago, IL, and raised in Buffalo, passed away June 5, 2020. A graduate of the Nichols School, he attended Boston University, transferred and graduated from Babson College. His career in banking, insurance, and finance took place in Hartford, CT, where he started at Connecticut Bank and Trust. He was a broker and financial adviser for Prudential Bache, Tucker Anthony, and RBC Dain Rauscher. A believer in economic empowerment to obtain social justice, he was an active member and chairman of the Greater Hartford Urban League. After 25 years in financial services, he moved into venture capital for medical research. On his return to Buffalo, he worked for Firstsource Advantage. He is survived by his mother, Sybil Lythcott Peterson; and siblings Lorna and Daryl; also survived by former wife Kathleen "Kitty" Johnson Peterson; and their children, Lena (John) Lee and Kristina Peterson. He was predeceased by brother David and father Raymond. He was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle, godfather, and friend. The family requests memorial contributions be made to: Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.







