Raymond J. CENNI
1939 - 2020
Born on April 3, 1939 in Ridgway, PA. He went to his "Last Best Place" on August 14, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Deborah Preiss Cenni of 32 years; sons, John of Georgia, Robert (Jacqueline) of Ohio, and Joseph (Paulina) of Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Raeanna, Vivienne and Teresa; brothers, Hugo (Deborah) and Joseph (Janet) of Brandy Camp, PA; along with several aunts, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; he was predeceased by his parents, Hugo and Pauline Cenni of Brandy Camp, PA; sister, Theresa (Robert) Trunzo of Brockway, PA. Raymond began his career teaching mathematics at Brookfield Central School, Brookfield, NY. He taught math and then became high school Principal in the newly merged school district of Pioneer Central School, Yorkshire, NY. He retired as High School Principal and Superintendent from the Sherman Central School District, Sherman, NY. He received his BS Degree from Indiana State College, Indiana, PA and MS Degree from Canisius College, Buffalo, NY. He did other graduate work at SUNY Oneonta, Utica College, Colgate University, Syracuse University and St. Bonaventure University. Ray was involved in volunteer work throughout Chautauqua County. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sherman Central School Scholarship Fund, Stanley Hose Company or the Mayville Fire Department. Ray would like to thank you for all of your kind thoughts and especially your prayers. Due to COVID-19, services will be held privately for the family at the FREAY FUNERAL HOME, Mayville, NY. The Rev. Paul Sears will officiate. Private burial at Sherman Cemetery. A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held at a later date to be announced. To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 17, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Dear Debbie and family
I am so very sorry to hear of Ray’s passing. May he now Rest In Peace. You both have been through so much.

Lynda Essenter
