MAZZANTI - Raymond J.
July 3, 2020, age 88. Beloved husband of 64 years to Lucille (nee Kretzmon) Mazzanti; loving father of Patrick (Margaret) Mazzanti, Jenny (Darryl) Davis, Sr. and Julie (Frank) West; cherished grandfather of Darryl Jr. (Katie), Matthew (Andrea), Vincent Rocco, Cory (Stephanie Mejia), Lily, Morgan and Brooke; adored great-grandfather of Darryl III, Brant, Mia and Josephine. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee Street, Bowmansville at 10 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolence with the family at www.AMIGONE.com
