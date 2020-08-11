Jamison, Jr. - RaymondAugust 8, 2020 of Boston, NY. Beloved husband of late Margaret (nee Spors) Jamison; devoted father of Raymond (Kristin) Jamison, Cynthia Colligan, and late Charlene (Rich) Pelc; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Boston, NY. Please assemble at church. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Please leave your online condolences at