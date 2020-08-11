1/1
Raymond JAMISON Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamison, Jr. - Raymond
August 8, 2020 of Boston, NY. Beloved husband of late Margaret (nee Spors) Jamison; devoted father of Raymond (Kristin) Jamison, Cynthia Colligan, and late Charlene (Rich) Pelc; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Boston, NY. Please assemble at church. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Please leave your online condolences at
www.LakesideFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
(716) 627-2919
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved