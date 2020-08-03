ARMSTRONG - Raymond M.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest August 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Florence E. (nee McMahon) Armstrong; devoted father of Mary (Jeffrey) Pataky; cherished grandfather of Katie, Karlie, Zachary, Molly and Michael; loving son of the late Raymond and Catherine Armstrong; dear brother of Sharon (late Robert) Geary, Diane (Gordon) McDougall and Judith (Woody) McCarty; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Thursday morning (August 6th) at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Mr. Armstrong was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a retired Lieutenant with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo, 525 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 in Raymond's name. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com