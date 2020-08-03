1/
Raymond M. ARMSTRONG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARMSTRONG - Raymond M.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest August 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Florence E. (nee McMahon) Armstrong; devoted father of Mary (Jeffrey) Pataky; cherished grandfather of Katie, Karlie, Zachary, Molly and Michael; loving son of the late Raymond and Catherine Armstrong; dear brother of Sharon (late Robert) Geary, Diane (Gordon) McDougall and Judith (Woody) McCarty; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Thursday morning (August 6th) at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Mr. Armstrong was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a retired Lieutenant with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo, 525 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 in Raymond's name. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lombardo Funeral Home Southtowns Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved