Raymond T. EVEN
EVEN - Raymond T.
July 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Zazynski); loving father of Michael (George Michael Liska), Ellen Marie and David (Rosella); cherished grandfather of Andrew (Elise), Jenna (Thomas), Torie, David, and Stephanie; brother of Rita (late Joe) and Ethel (late Harry) and the late William (Jane), Ruth, Joe (Josephine), and dick (late Delores). Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A future Mass of Christian Burial will take place when allowed. Ray was a Korean War Army veteran and exempt member of the U-Crest Fire Co. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
