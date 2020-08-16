Miller - Rebecca A.
(nee Brunner)
Of Orchard Park, NY, unexpectedly, August 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Carl Miller; loving mom of Jennifer (Joseph) Ziccardi and Scott (Andrea) Galligan; cherished grandma of Bradley; former spouse of the late William Galligan; dearest sister of two brothers and two sisters; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-7PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday morning at 10AM. Interment will follow at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rebecca's name to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com