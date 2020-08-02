1/1
Renate H. (Blaudschun) CRUSAN
Crusan - Renate H.
(nee Blaudschun)
Of Hamburg, NY, July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Crusan; loving mother of Mark and Scott (Gail) Crusan; cherished grandma of Lauren (Vito) Lorenzi, Leah (Andrew) Halbina, Alyssa, Brandy (Jacob Johns Sargent), and Kyle Crusan; adored great-grandma of Violet, Layla, Colton, and Jude; dearest sister of Michael (Kathy) Blaudschun; also survived by relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 15th at 11AM at the Southtowns Christian Center, 6619 Southwestern Blvd., Lake View, NY 14085. FACE COVERINGS WILL BE REQUIRED. There will be no prior visitation. Renate was a longtime hair stylist and owned Hair Works by Hanna in Lackawanna for many years. Renate also was a prominent member and very active at Southtowns Christian Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southtowns Christian Center or the Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
