Crusan - Renate H. (nee Blaudschun )
Of Hamburg, NY, July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard and mother of Mark and Scott (Gail) Crusan. Due to unexpected circumstances, all services have been rescheduled to Saturday, August 29th, at 11 AM at Southtowns Christian Church, 6619 Southwestern Blvd., Lake View, NY 14085. Face coverings will be required. Previously published services to be held on Saturday, August 15th, have been cancelled. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit www.kaczorfunerals.com
or call the funeral home at 716-646-5555 for more information.