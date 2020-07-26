1/1
Richard A. BIRD
Bird - Richard A.
July 23, 2020, age 79, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Carol J. Bird (nee Shanahan); devoted father of Richard, the late David, Patricia (Peter) Witting, and Sandra (Walter) Palczewski; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Mulvaney), Ryan, Lauren Witting, Joshua, Tyler, Owen, Ethan, Ella and Austin Palczewski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, July 29, from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg (corner of Camp Rd. and Route 5). In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial covering and maintain social distancing while in the funeral home. Capacity restrictions of 33% occupancy may delay entry. Flowers are respectfully declined. Online condolences may be offered at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
