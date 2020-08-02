LINCH - Richard Brian
(April 8, 1941 - August 1, 2020). After a life well lived, Richard Brian (Dick) Linch, of West Seneca, NY, passed away on August 1, 2020, succumbing to complications of pulmonary fibrosis, at the age of 79. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Sharon B. (nee Kennedy); their children, Katie and John Carroll, Amy Linch and Peter Ryan, Molly and Dennis DiMillo, Richard Linch, Veronica and Todd Rockwitz, Jennifer and Charlie Quill, Grace and Eric Daley, and Maureen Linch and Kyle Mach; 18 adored grandchildren; his sister Aileen (Jerry) Daum; his aunt Helen Linch; treasured family and friends. They have entrusted his soul to Heaven and his memory to
their hearts. He was predeceased by his son, David Lewczyk. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday 3-7 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, (824-4000). Please remember that Face Coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restriction, your entry into our funeral home may be delayed. Thank you for your comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven R.C. Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Thursday at 12:30 PM. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Bishop Timon/St. Jude Scholarship Fund or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Dick felt strongly that every day there is something each of us can do to make the world and the people around you a little better. Please consider performing an unexpected act of kindness in honor. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam". Please visit www.gannonfuneral.com