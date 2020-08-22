1/1
Richard C. "Rick J." JEMISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEMISON - Richard C. "Rick J."
August 20, 2020, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 66 years. Beloved partner of Bernadette Folts; loving father of Courtney John-Jemison and proud Papa to Adalia "Dalli" and Marcellus Plain; also survived by a sister, Sandra Jemison; aunts, Karen "Oat" Jimerson, Lorrie "Babe" (Eeles) Nephew, Marilyn Anderson and uncle Dan Jemison; predeceased by his parents, Allan and Alicia (Eeles) Jemison and brother, Garold Jemison; protective uncle, to Chad (Jocelyn), Charlotte "Lottie" (Fran), Carol (Donnie) and Rachel; also survived by many cousins and great-nieces and nephews. Rick was an avid historian. He shared his passion for his Seneca culture at various speaking engagements all over the U.S. and in Cuba. He was a former Seneca Nation Councilor, Peacemaker Judge, Chief of Staff and member to many Seneca Nation Committees. He was instrumental in the renaming of Unity Island in Buffalo, the opening of the Seneca Casinos and the taxation battle of 1997 to name a few. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday, from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St., (Rt. 62) N. Collins, NY where Funeral Services will take place Monday, at 10 AM. Masks are required. Rick was a member of the Seneca Wolf Clan. Friends are invited to the home of Courtney Jemison, 13223 Rt. 438, for refreshments.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY 14111
716-337-2632
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 21, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Bernie. Rick was a wonderful man. RIP
Julie Gruber
Friend
August 21, 2020
Lost a very close friend yesterday. We met in the early 80s, it made a life long impression on me. "Rick J" Jemison a proud Native and true American. Contributed to his tribe, state and country. Served in many political and community capacities. In the 90s Rick and I delivered Christmas packages to the elders a couple of times for Area Of the Aging. Rick and But Austin wrote a book that I printed called "The Way We Were" located in the library on the Rez. He played a major role writing the compact for the Seneca Casino's in NYS. Rick, I will truly miss you but will cherish our times together. Your spirit is free and soon your remains will be wrapped by mother nature's blanket. RIP my friend. Uncle Dunkle
Charles Daniel Dunkle
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved