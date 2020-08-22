JEMISON - Richard C. "Rick J."

August 20, 2020, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 66 years. Beloved partner of Bernadette Folts; loving father of Courtney John-Jemison and proud Papa to Adalia "Dalli" and Marcellus Plain; also survived by a sister, Sandra Jemison; aunts, Karen "Oat" Jimerson, Lorrie "Babe" (Eeles) Nephew, Marilyn Anderson and uncle Dan Jemison; predeceased by his parents, Allan and Alicia (Eeles) Jemison and brother, Garold Jemison; protective uncle, to Chad (Jocelyn), Charlotte "Lottie" (Fran), Carol (Donnie) and Rachel; also survived by many cousins and great-nieces and nephews. Rick was an avid historian. He shared his passion for his Seneca culture at various speaking engagements all over the U.S. and in Cuba. He was a former Seneca Nation Councilor, Peacemaker Judge, Chief of Staff and member to many Seneca Nation Committees. He was instrumental in the renaming of Unity Island in Buffalo, the opening of the Seneca Casinos and the taxation battle of 1997 to name a few. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday, from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St., (Rt. 62) N. Collins, NY where Funeral Services will take place Monday, at 10 AM. Masks are required. Rick was a member of the Seneca Wolf Clan. Friends are invited to the home of Courtney Jemison, 13223 Rt. 438, for refreshments.







