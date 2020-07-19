CZERWONKA - Richard E.
July 17, 2020, age 76, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of the late Henry and Dorothy (nee Borczynski) Czerwonka; dear brother of the late Patricia (Gerry) Ermer, Joanne (Gary) Kernen, and Russ Czerwonka; uncle of David, Jeffrey, Richard, Lori, and Lisa; also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews. No prior visitation. Richard was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and worked at Dunlop Tire and Mentholatum Co. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.