Richard E. MANN
MANN - Richard E.
August 2, 2020, age 78, husband of the late Lillian (nee Tessier); dear father of Patrick (Rachel) Mann, Kimberley (Craig) Connock, Janelle (Daniel) Sliwinski and Jason (Shannon) Mann; loving grandfather of Kenneth, Mia, Sophia, Max, Eliana, Fiona, Eli and Teagan, brother of Louis, Thomas, Jon and the late James; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation, Wednesday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Thursday at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Richard was a US Naval veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
