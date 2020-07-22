1/1
Richard F. "Juce" GASIUK
GASIUK - Richard F. "Juce"
Of Tonawanda Twp., July 19, 2020. Husband of 45 years to the late Mary Ellen "Mimi" Diebold Gasiuk; dear father of Margaret "Peg" (James) Park and the late Mark R. (late Kim) Gasiuk; devoted grandfather of Ryan W. Park; brother of the late Alice (late Bernard) Korzen, Dorothy (late Bernard) Zoyhofski, Edward (late Donna) Gasuik; brother-in-law of the late Catherine (late William) Flanagan, Gertrude (late Richard Crysler and late Bernard Zoyhofski) and Lt. Col. Jerome (Renate) Diebold; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family visitation at the D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday, 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist RC Church, Englewood Ave., at Highland Pkwy., Tonawanda, Friday at 9:30 AM. Meet at church. Please be mindful of required face covers, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Juce grew up in Buffalo's 1st Ward, graduated from Bishop Timon High School, served in the Army 82nd Airborne, worked at General Mills as Maintenance Supervisor for 40 years and was a member of Bison City Rod and Gun Club. Memorial contributions to Ken Ton Meals on Wheels, 169 Sheridan Dr., Tonawanda, 14150 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. John the Baptist RC Church
Funeral services provided by
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1713
(716) 873-4774
July 22, 2020
Peg, Jim and Ryan,
My deepest condolences to you and your extended family. May you find comfort knowing that he is resting peacefully and that he has been reunited with your Mom and Mark.
Barbara Corcoran
