Of Tonawanda Twp., July 19, 2020. Husband of 45 years to the late Mary Ellen "Mimi" Diebold Gasiuk; dear father of Margaret "Peg" (James) Park and the late Mark R. (late Kim) Gasiuk; devoted grandfather of Ryan W. Park; brother of the late Alice (late Bernard) Korzen, Dorothy (late Bernard) Zoyhofski, Edward (late Donna) Gasuik; brother-in-law of the late Catherine (late William) Flanagan, Gertrude (late Richard Crysler and late Bernard Zoyhofski) and Lt. Col. Jerome (Renate) Diebold; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family visitation at the D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday, 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist RC Church, Englewood Ave., at Highland Pkwy., Tonawanda, Friday at 9:30 AM. Meet at church. Please be mindful of required face covers, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Juce grew up in Buffalo's 1st Ward, graduated from Bishop Timon High School, served in the Army 82nd Airborne, worked at General Mills as Maintenance Supervisor for 40 years and was a member of Bison City Rod and Gun Club. Memorial contributions to Ken Ton Meals on Wheels, 169 Sheridan Dr., Tonawanda, 14150 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com