MIKULSKI - Richard F.
Of West Seneca, NY, July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet L. (nee Tomasello); dearest father of Richard Mikulski and Katherine (Robert) Van Pelt; loving grandfather of Dakotah, Nathan, Raegan, Cole and Maddyn; brother of Dorothy Cwiklinski and the late Christine Hill; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday, 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:45, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15, friends invited. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com