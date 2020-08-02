1/1
Richard G. NOEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NOEL - Richard G.
Of Alden, NY entered into rest on July 30, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Carole J. (Schramm) Noel; devoted father of Pamela J. (Richard) Czechowski, David (Joyce) Noel and Jennifer L. (Michael) Cieslik; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Tyler, Grace and Jacob; brother of the late Patricia Noel; nephew of Robert (Joycelyn) Oswald and the late Orland (Myra) Oswald. A private service will be held at the Town Line Lutheran Church where he will also be interred. Richard was a NYS Supreme Court Reporter for 40 years. He taught court reporting at the Equal Opportunity Center for 2 years while at the Workman's Compensation Board. Also as a court reporter he served the village and town courts for 20 years. Richard retired from the Coast Guard after 11 years of service as a Yeoman Second Class Petty Officer. Memorials may be made in Richard's name to the Town Line Lutheran Church or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY 14004
(716) 937-7411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles Meyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
To the Noel family I am very saddened to hear of Dick's passing. I always enjoyed running into him around
town or seeing him at church. He always had a smile on his face no matter what he was going through. You
Are all in my thoughts and prayers at this time.
Brenda Wells
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved