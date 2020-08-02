NOEL - Richard G.
Of Alden, NY entered into rest on July 30, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Carole J. (Schramm) Noel; devoted father of Pamela J. (Richard) Czechowski, David (Joyce) Noel and Jennifer L. (Michael) Cieslik; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Tyler, Grace and Jacob; brother of the late Patricia Noel; nephew of Robert (Joycelyn) Oswald and the late Orland (Myra) Oswald. A private service will be held at the Town Line Lutheran Church where he will also be interred. Richard was a NYS Supreme Court Reporter for 40 years. He taught court reporting at the Equal Opportunity Center for 2 years while at the Workman's Compensation Board. Also as a court reporter he served the village and town courts for 20 years. Richard retired from the Coast Guard after 11 years of service as a Yeoman Second Class Petty Officer. Memorials may be made in Richard's name to the Town Line Lutheran Church or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com