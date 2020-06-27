BASHER - Richard J.

Of Depew, June 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Ann (nee Harkiewicz); devoted father of Joyce (Matthew) Green; loving grandfather of Melissa Ann Green; dear brother of Kathleen Basher and JoAnn (Michael) Thomson; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Sunday 1-5 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee Street, Bowmansville, on Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 25% restrictions in the Funeral Home and Church will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Mr. Basher was an exempt member of the Depew Fire Department Central Hose Co. #4 and a retiree of the NYS Thruway Authority. Flowers gratefully declined.







