CAROTA - Richard J.
Of Orchard Park, NY, July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Colleen S. (Leonard) Carota; dearest father of Adam C. Carota and Mercedes F. Carota (Stephen E. Scrocchi); son of domenick and Mary (Bugno) Carota; brother of Mary Ellen (Mark) Phelan, Patricia (late Raymond) Endreny, Susan (Bud) Crosby and Diane (Bo) Bohannon; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Carota was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to Cradle Beach Camp. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com