DANIEL - Richard J.
July 11, 2020, age 93; beloved husband of the late Cecilia (nee Lagowski) Daniel; devoted father of Richard (Barbara), Patricia (Ronald) Harter and Gerald (Patricia); loving grandfather of Timothy (Renee), Jonathan (Jennifer), Steven, Robert (Sarah), Daniel, and Michael Harter, Christina (Luke) Broderick and Sarah (Al) Cadena; step grandfather of Sarah, Kristen, Melinda, and Nicole; adored great-grandfather of seven and nine step-great-grandchildren; dear brother of David (late Bertha) Daniel and the late Florence (late Casey) Krowka, Natalie (late Norman) Loga, Joan (late Donald) Rutecki, and Paul (Dorothy) Daniel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave, Tonawanda, NY 14223. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Richard's memory to Blessed Sacrament Church. Mr. Daniel was a United States Army WWII Veteran. Share memories and condolences on Richard's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com