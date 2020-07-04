Dillon, Jr. - Richard J. "Dick"
Of Angola, NY July 1, 2020; beloved husband of the late Joan M. "Joni" (nee Bartus) Dillon; loving father of Patricia (Stephen) Schunk and John (Tammy) Dillon; cherished grandfather of Jason (Laura) Schunk, Dylan Ekes and Andrew Dillon; adored great-grandfather of William James Schunk; dear brother of Peter (Marge) Dillon, Sister Margaret Dillon, Maryknoll Missionary and James (Joan) Dillon; brother-in-law of Barbara (late Stanley) Kaminski and the late Robert (late Kathleen) Bartus; dearest friend of Candace Kaczor; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-5 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 11:00 AM, at Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY 14006 (Please assemble at Church). Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. We will be following NYS Guidelines requiring face coverings, 6 feet social distancing and 33% occupancy limitations which may cause delayed entry. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com