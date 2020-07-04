1/1
Richard J. "Dick" Dillon Jr.
Dillon, Jr. - Richard J. "Dick"
Of Angola, NY July 1, 2020; beloved husband of the late Joan M. "Joni" (nee Bartus) Dillon; loving father of Patricia (Stephen) Schunk and John (Tammy) Dillon; cherished grandfather of Jason (Laura) Schunk, Dylan Ekes and Andrew Dillon; adored great-grandfather of William James Schunk; dear brother of Peter (Marge) Dillon, Sister Margaret Dillon, Maryknoll Missionary and James (Joan) Dillon; brother-in-law of Barbara (late Stanley) Kaminski and the late Robert (late Kathleen) Bartus; dearest friend of Candace Kaczor; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-5 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 11:00 AM, at Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY 14006 (Please assemble at Church). Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. We will be following NYS Guidelines requiring face coverings, 6 feet social distancing and 33% occupancy limitations which may cause delayed entry. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Funeral services provided by
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY 14075
(716) 646-5555
