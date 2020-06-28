GALLAGHER - Richard J.
June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann F. (nee McMahon) Gallagher; loving father of Michael J. (Patricia A.), Richard J. (Meghan) and the late Christine A. Gallagher; devoted grandfather of Dillon, Morgan, Austin, Liam, Mary Claire, Mia and Maeve; dear twin brother of Robert J. (Kathy) Gallagher. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 11:30 in St. Amelia RC Church, Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. Masks are required. Live Streaming of the Mass is available at stamelia.com under the Watch Live tab. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Kids Escaping Drugs, 920 Harlem Rd., West Seneca 14224. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann F. (nee McMahon) Gallagher; loving father of Michael J. (Patricia A.), Richard J. (Meghan) and the late Christine A. Gallagher; devoted grandfather of Dillon, Morgan, Austin, Liam, Mary Claire, Mia and Maeve; dear twin brother of Robert J. (Kathy) Gallagher. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 11:30 in St. Amelia RC Church, Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. Masks are required. Live Streaming of the Mass is available at stamelia.com under the Watch Live tab. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Kids Escaping Drugs, 920 Harlem Rd., West Seneca 14224. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.