VAN SCHOONHOVEN -

Richard J.

August 8, 1985 - June 23, 2020. Richard died suddenly on June 23; son of James and Cristina; survived by his sister, Dorothy (Becky); survived by his brothers: James II, Robert (allison) Cook, John Cook and Jeff (Amber)Cook; nieces and nephews: Benjamin, Patrick, Chase, Christina and Allison. He was interred with his twin brother Robert (June 25, 1988) on July 6th at Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements by LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC. Celebration of Life to be held at a future date.







