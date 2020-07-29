WELCH - Richard J. "Dick"

Age 80, of Scipio, NY, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Former owner and proprietor of Richard Welch Stables with over 900 wins and retired from the NYS Racing and Wagering Board, and had been a starter or judge one time or another at every race track in NYS. Surviving daughter, Mindy Kozlowski and son James Welch; five grandchildren; a brother, Donald Welch; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours Wednesday from 4-7 PM at FARRELL'S FUNERAL SERVICE, 84 SOUTH ST., Auburn. Funeral Mass Thursday, 11 AM, St. Patrick's Church, Aurora, NY. Memorials may be made to the Good Shepard Catholic Community, Aurora, NY.







