1/
Richard J. "Dick" WELCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELCH - Richard J. "Dick"
Age 80, of Scipio, NY, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Former owner and proprietor of Richard Welch Stables with over 900 wins and retired from the NYS Racing and Wagering Board, and had been a starter or judge one time or another at every race track in NYS. Surviving daughter, Mindy Kozlowski and son James Welch; five grandchildren; a brother, Donald Welch; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours Wednesday from 4-7 PM at FARRELL'S FUNERAL SERVICE, 84 SOUTH ST., Auburn. Funeral Mass Thursday, 11 AM, St. Patrick's Church, Aurora, NY. Memorials may be made to the Good Shepard Catholic Community, Aurora, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY 13021
(315) 252-7544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved